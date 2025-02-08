10 Best Movies Based On Broadway Musicals, Ranked

The movie musical has morphed drastically over a century. When the musical genre first came to prominence in the sound era of Hollywood, it was a space for revues with little care or thought as to a storyline connecting musical numbers. Eventually, just as the stage musical changed with "Oklahoma!" and "South Pacific," Hollywood morphed in the same way. But it wasn't just that films such as "An American in Paris" or "The Band Wagon" told full stories with song-and-dance numbers; Hollywood went straight to the source to take stage musicals and adapt them into features. Although we're not in a Golden Age of movie musicals the way that things were in the 1960s, there are plenty of big-budget musical adaptations that burst onto the scene, as well as more low-key affairs meant to match their source material, everything from the mid-2000s adaptation of "Dreamgirls" to "Dear Evan Hansen."

But just because there are loads of options from which to choose, doesn't mean they're created equal. What are the ten best stage-to-screen musical adaptations? (Keeping in mind that any choices must have originated on the stage, and that strictly filmed versions of stage productions don't qualify. Sorry to "Hamilton.")

Let's run down the ranking right now.