There Are Only Three Perfect Musicals, According To Rotten Tomatoes

I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that the 1952 musical comedy "Singin' in the Rain" isn't just a perfect movie musical, but a perfect movie, period. (Seriously, watch it or rewatch it if it's been a while: not only are the jokes as sharp as ever, none of them will make you cringe because they wouldn't fly today.) Co-directed by star Gene Kelly and the legendary director Stanley Donen — the latter of whom also helmed famous movie musicals like "Charade" and "Funny Face" — "Singin' in the Rain" takes place in 1920s Hollywood, where the age of the silent film appears to be ending and "talkies" are on the rise, much to the chagrin of the film's fictional movie stars.

Kelly leads the pack as Don Lockwood, a Hollywood heartthrob who makes blockbuster silent films with his on-screen partner and rumored paramour Lina Lamont (Jean Hagen), but what their fans don't know is that the two absolutely despise one another. With talking pictures becoming the norm in the industry — within the universe of the movie, Don and the executives around him name-drop the real talkie "The Jazz Singer," the first-ever feature length talking picture — Don and Lina try to make the switch in their film "The Dueling Cavalier," but sound issues and Lina's squawking voice threaten to derail the entire endeavor. Luckily, Don's best friend Cosmo Brown (Donald O'Connor) has a brilliant idea: what if the movie changed its title to "The Dancing Cavalier" and Lina's voice is dubbed over by aspiring and actress Kathy Selden (Debbie Reynolds), who meets Don by chance while attending a huge Hollywood party?

Everything about "Singin' in the Rain" is brilliant and sets the standard for all movie musicals, from classic songs like the title track and "Good Morning" to the incredible dance sequences performed by Kelly, O'Connor, and Reynolds. (Hagen, the funniest part of an already funny movie, also deserves her flowers.) It's no surprise that this movie has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes rating; it deserves it. (Plus, we have this movie to thank for "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie.")