The Only Perfect Animated Disney Movie, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Is there a perfect animated Disney movie? In our minds that reflects subjective tastes, sure. For some, it could be a classic like "One Hundred and One Dalmatians," or a more recent entry like the refreshingly poignant "Zootopia." There are multitudes to be found in between — and beyond — as the central emotions associated with a personal favorite Disney animated film are nostalgia and catharsis. However, if we are to consider a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score as a metric, 1940's "Pinocchio" is the only Disney animated movie (as opposed to live-action or hybrid entries) with a 100% on the Tomatometer.

If we look back on the history of Disney-helmed animated works, the major sources of inspiration were classic fairy tales and children's novels, the likes that birthed "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" or "The Little Mermaid." However, these adaptations were not always faithful, as some of the darker elements were reworked into themes considered more palatable to children, who were the primary demographic these tales were geared toward. Moral lessons were generally attached to these tales of whimsy and personal growth, with some of the moral complexities simplified for a more sanitized experience. Carlo Collodi's 1883 novel, "The Adventures Of Pinocchio," underwent a similar adaptation treatment, as the 1940 version of "Pinocchio" is much less morbid than its source material.

However, this does not mean that "Pinocchio" does not dive into some of the darker elements in Collodi's book. Think about the basic premise: a wooden puppet carved by an artist yearns to be a "real" boy, and this journey of self-discovery and examination exposes Pinocchio to cruel, exploitative forces. The concept of a puppet being infused with life is body horror in itself, but Pinochhio's dream to embody the characteristics of a "real" boy, unfortunately, comes with expectations of thoughtless obedience at the cost of autonomy. Moreover, Pinocchio must also learn discernment to understand what being "brave, truthful, and unselfish" truly means, and save his maker/father Geppetto to prove his worth. So, how does the 1940 version tackle these themes?