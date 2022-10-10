Here's How Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Is Different From Other Adaptations

In a press junket attended by /Film's Jeremy Mathai, Guillermo del Toro gave a detailed answer regarding what makes his adaptation of "Pinocchio" different from others:

"Well, first of all, I would say almost every other 'Pinocchio' story is about obedience. Ours is about disobedience. Disobedience is a primary factor in becoming human, and how becoming human doesn't mean changing yourself or others. But understanding, and I think the main first step towards conscience and the soul for me, is disobedience."

Del Toro's wish to examine humanity's tendency for disobedience aligns with the themes of the iconic original story. "Pinocchio" was initially meant to be a story that warned children not to disobey their elders. The tragedies that befell the wooden boy in the original story were supposedly a result of the puppet's disobedience, after all. Only Guillermo del Toro could stay loyal to the classic source material while also finding his spin on it that looks to be a more empathetic take on human flaws such as disobedience.

Del Toro was also sure to emphasize that the disobedience he speaks of isn't crass or without reason. Instead, it's disobedience stemming from creating your ideology and beliefs: