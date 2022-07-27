Pinocchio Trailer: Guillermo Del Toro's Dark Twist On The Classic Puppet Comes To Life

After you've seen one take on "Pinocchio," you've seen them all, right? Even in this age of major studios rushing headlong to strip mine every IP under the sun for the nostalgia factor, the idea of another story about the wooden puppet on strings who wants to become a real boy doesn't seem like it would hold much substance ... until you consider the name of the filmmaker who seems fully intent on putting his own stamp on the classic tale.

Guillermo del Toro is hardly a stranger to the types of cinematic monsters that most others (read: boring people) would feel repelled by. After all, this is the director who turned "Hellboy" into one of the best and most sincere superhero duologies around — seriously, just watch this scene all over again and try not to get caught up in the emotions of it all — and managed to snag a Best Picture win at the Academy Awards for the movie about a woman who falls in love with a fish-man. So when del Toro's long-delayed attempt to filter the story Pinocchio through his wonderfully unique sensibilities finally became a reality, everyone in the know quickly put this project at the very top of their most highly-anticipated films.

After years of false starts and delays and setbacks, however, we're thrilled to report that our first real look at "Pinocchio" is finally here. Feast your eyes on the exquisite footage below!