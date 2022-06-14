Pinocchio First Look: Guillermo Del Toro's Stop-Motion Animated Netflix Movie Comes To Life

To those looking for more of the same old takes on the "Pinocchio" story that have been done to death at this point: look away now! Director Guillermo del Toro is perhaps most well-known for exploring topics rife with gothic romance, frightening monsters, and occasionally a fish-dude who wins the affections of a human woman — "The Shape of Water," of course, went on to win Best Picture against all odds and further bring del Toro's unique sensibilities into the mainstream. It's clear why this particular project — which has been over 10 years in the making – would appeal to a filmmaker with del Toro's primary interests.

After several long months of teases that have set expectations immeasurably high and with only one brief teaser to show for it, we're finally getting a more extensive look at what co-directors del Toro and Mark Gustafson (the animation director on "Fantastic Mr. Fox") have been cooking up with "Pinocchio." The new details come courtesy of Vanity Fair, which reports that this new stop-motion animated take on the classic tale will take its cues from some unexpected (but fitting!) sources. del Toro, to nobody's surprise, will be taking an utterly fascinating approach that's grounded in the type of story he knows best:

"I've always been very intrigued by the links between 'Pinocchio' and 'Frankenstein.' They are both about a child that is thrown into the world. They are both created by a father who then expects them to figure out what's good, what's bad, the ethics, the morals, love, life, and essentials, on their own. I think that was, for me, childhood. You had to figure it out with your very limited experience."