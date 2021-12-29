Guillermo Del Toro's Stop-Motion Pinocchio Movie Will Explore Heavy Themes About Humanity

From a ghost story set against the closing months of the Spanish Civil War to a romance amid Cold War-era American patriarchy, Guillermo del Toro does not let his movies' settings go to waste. His latest is "Nightmare Alley," an adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham's 1946 novel of the same name, starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, and Toni Collette. The film focuses on a carnival worker (Cooper) who hooks up with a shady psychiatrist (Blanchett) amongst the shadowy world of show business.

As that enjoys its current run in theaters, del Toro keeps his plate full with another feature, a fantasy. This time, however, the "Hellboy" director is stretching his storytelling muscles for a stop-motion musical. "Pinocchio" is co-directed with Mark Gustafson ("The PJs") and tag-teamed with The Jim Henson Company as well as Netflix Animation for what the filmmaker calls his passion project — a dark adaptation of Carlo Collodi's 1883 Italian novel, "The Adventures of Pinocchio."

