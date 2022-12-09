Guillermo Del Toro Replaced Pinocchio's 'Crap' Original Villain, But He's Still In The Movie

Guillermo del Toro has a lot of unmade projects — like, a lot — but his list finally got a bit smaller, because the Oscar-winner finally got to make the stop-motion "Pinocchio" he dreamed about for over a decade. Not only that, but it is one of the best movies of the year, a beautiful story of imperfect fathers and imperfect sons, with another winning score from Alexandre Desplat, and a true marvel of animation.

We've already got three "Pinocchio" movies in 2022, including two animated takes on Carlo Collodi's classic children's book "The Adventures of Pinocchio." Still, del Toro's is the only one taking place in 1930s fascist Italy, and the only one to be made in the classic technique of stop-motion. Both of these are essential to what makes this film so special and unique. The stop-motion gives "Pinocchio" a unique look that marries del Toro's passion for animation with his experience working in live-action. With cinematography that makes the sets come alive, grand sets, and animation that includes unnecessary movements to make the characters feel like real people, there's no movie that looks like this.

Then there's the historical setting is not just window dressing, it is an essential part of the plot and is vital to the film's themes of disobedience and staying true to yourself. Likewise, the script does several big changes to the source material that make this version feel fresh, like swapping Pleasure Island for a military youth camp, and also changing the main villain of the film.