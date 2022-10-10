Why Guillermo Del Toro Scrapped His First Pinocchio Script And Changed Its Villain Mid-Production

Guillermo del Toro has more than one project in his cabinet of Netflix curiosities. The Oscar-winning filmmaker's "Cabinet of Curiosities" anthology, which features eight episodes by different directors, hits the streamer just in time for Halloween later this month, and del Toro won't waste anytime following it up, as his stop-motion "Pinocchio" adaptation is on deck for a limited theatrical release in November, followed by its Netflix release in December.

That's the plan, at least, but with "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," del Toro and his collaborators, including co-director Mark Gustafson and co-writer Patrick McHale, were not afraid to deviate from the original plan they had in mind for the movie's villain — even if it meant scrapping more than a decade's worth of work. /Film's Jeremy Mathai recently attended a press junket for del Toro's longtime passion project which the director had been developing since 2008.

"There is a moment in which the story changes very deeply. For me, around 2009 I had to restart from zero the screenplay with Patrick McHale," del Toro said. Later his personal life would take a turn that would deeply affect the script. "And about five years ago I lost my father, and that informed a lot of the depth of emotion of this movie for me and the thematic importance of how brief life is and how important it is, and how we have each other or so precious a moment," del Toro described. But this wouldn't be the last time the film would change.