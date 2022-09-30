Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities Trailer: The Maestro Of Monsters Curates A New Set Of Exciting Horrors
When Guillermo Del Toro is at the helm of a horrific nightmare, you know it's going to be peak cinema of the genre, which is exactly why the trailer for his new Netflix anthology event "Cabinet of Curiosities" looks so top-notch.
In the sneak peek at the 4-day horror event coming to Netflix, we not only get glimpses of some truly terrible horror to come from this interesting anthology — including peeling skin and dead bodies reanimated, just to name a few — but we also got a taste of some really exciting cast members who will undoubtedly bring the heat in the eight stories to come. The stars of these horrific tales include "The Babadook" star Essie Davis, "Harry Potter" alum Rupert Grint, "Westworld" star Ben Barnes, comedian Eric Andre, "The Walking Dead" alum Andrew Lincoln, "Climax" star Sofia Boutella, and "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" star Nia Vardalos.
Netflix calls the limited series "a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories that will challenge our traditional notions of horror." Del Toro will personally introduce each segment, but he has not directed or written any of the stories himself. They are considered to be pieces curated by the filmmaker, though he does have a story credit for the first short, "Lot 36," and the seventh short, "The Murmuring."
As for the behind-the-camera talent Del Toro brought on board, there are shorts by "The Babadook" director Jennifer Kent, "Mandy" director Panos Cosmatos, "A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night" director Ana Lily Amirpour, and "Thirteen" director Catherine Hardwicke. Get a glimpse at their work in the trailer below.
Watch Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities trailer
There's no denying that much of what the prolific director touches turns to pure gold. I'll never forget watching "Pan's Labyrinth" for the first time in a middle school Spanish class back in 2006; We were all deeply affected by not only the scarily realistic effects, but the story and the craft that went into telling that story. The reputation of his skill goes back even further, with films like "Blade II" and "Hellboy," but "Pan's Labyrinth" won the filmmaker his first BAFTA and made a major impression with horror fans everywhere.
He later went on to sweep awards season in 2017 with "The Shape of Water," a brooding love story about a woman who falls for an aquatic creature you would never expect a human to fall for. It truly cemented Del Toro in the role of the "Maestro of Monsters," and one could even argue that he doubled down on that title with 2019's "Nightmare Alley," a film that makes a monster out of a man. No matter what way you look at it — from a curatorial lens, out of sheer excitement for the performances, or enticed by the directorial slate — "Cabinet of Curiosities" is sure to bolster Del Toro's horror cred in a big way. And I, for one, can't wait to see what he has in store.
"Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities" will premiere exclusively on Netflix starting on October 25, 2022.