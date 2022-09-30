Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities Trailer: The Maestro Of Monsters Curates A New Set Of Exciting Horrors

When Guillermo Del Toro is at the helm of a horrific nightmare, you know it's going to be peak cinema of the genre, which is exactly why the trailer for his new Netflix anthology event "Cabinet of Curiosities" looks so top-notch.

In the sneak peek at the 4-day horror event coming to Netflix, we not only get glimpses of some truly terrible horror to come from this interesting anthology — including peeling skin and dead bodies reanimated, just to name a few — but we also got a taste of some really exciting cast members who will undoubtedly bring the heat in the eight stories to come. The stars of these horrific tales include "The Babadook" star Essie Davis, "Harry Potter" alum Rupert Grint, "Westworld" star Ben Barnes, comedian Eric Andre, "The Walking Dead" alum Andrew Lincoln, "Climax" star Sofia Boutella, and "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" star Nia Vardalos.

Netflix calls the limited series "a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories that will challenge our traditional notions of horror." Del Toro will personally introduce each segment, but he has not directed or written any of the stories himself. They are considered to be pieces curated by the filmmaker, though he does have a story credit for the first short, "Lot 36," and the seventh short, "The Murmuring."

As for the behind-the-camera talent Del Toro brought on board, there are shorts by "The Babadook" director Jennifer Kent, "Mandy" director Panos Cosmatos, "A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night" director Ana Lily Amirpour, and "Thirteen" director Catherine Hardwicke. Get a glimpse at their work in the trailer below.