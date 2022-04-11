The Movie That Started Guillermo Del Toro's Love Affair With Monsters

Boris Karloff remains a giant within the horror genre and among actors who've played monsters. It's no surprise that just two of the films he appeared in, "Frankenstein" and "The Bride of Frankenstein," have such far-flung influence on everything from "Star Wars" to Jordan Peele's "Us." Guillermo Del Toro underscored the profound impact seeing Karloff onscreen had on him to NPR, saying that witnessing the performance felt like being "struck by a lightning bolt of fever."

Children who don't fit in is another running motif that pops up every now and then in del Toro's films. I think of 10-year-old Ofelia in "Pan's Labyrinth" or even the young versions of Hellboy that appear in flashbacks — young outcasts the director clearly saw a bit of himself within. And his connection with Karloff's portrayal of Frankenstein's monster was just as rooted in an identity del Toro was still coming to terms with as an adolescent. He continued to NPR:

"This monster crossing the threshold, this anomaly seemed to embody everything that I thought was 'wrong' with me, in a beautiful way. It was like a patron saint being discovered for me."

Of all the ways you could describe Karloff's portrayal, I wouldn't have thought "patron saint" would be one of them. Then again, that's pretty on-brand for del Toro, and I'd imagine if anyone had a pantheon of iconic patron monsters, it's him. At one time, del Toro was actually going to direct a "Frankenstein" film, and to add insult to injury to the film never being made, Javier Bardem was going to play the monster. But at least we can take solace in the fact that del Toro's next film is going to be a deliberately unnerving take on a Disney classic.