Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities: Release Date, Cast, And More

Thanks to Mike Flanagan, I've come to associate the annual spooky season with the arrival of his latest Netflix horror series, starting with "The Haunting of Hill House" in 2018 and carrying on to "The Haunting of Bly Manor" and "Midnight Mass." That trend will continue in 2022 with "The Midnight Club," but it's far from the only Halloween treat from the streamer this year. There's also "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities," a horror anthology show uniting the talents of the "Pan's Labyrinth" filmmaker with those of many other revered horror storytellers (some of them niche veterans, others spunky up-and-comers).

"Each of the episodes has a whole world. They present you with different delights." So says del Toro in the "Cabinet of Curiosities" first-look. It's a statement that would almost have you thinking the show is some kind of kid-friendly Disney affair and not a collection of nightmares from some of the gnarliest directors in the horror scene right now. But as anyone who knows del Toro can tell you, the series will no doubt have its fair share of heart to go with the chills and thrills. What else would you expect from the guy who looked at "Creature from the Black Lagoon" and said, "Cool story, but you know what would make it even better? More monster-f****** and severed fingers."