Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities First Look: An Anthology Of Halloween Treats

Spooky season is right around the corner, and the folks at Netflix have an incredible treat in store. "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities" will debut on the streamer over the course of four nights leading up to Halloween weekend, delivering chills and thrills curated by one of the modern masters of horror.

The anthology series features eight episodes, each with their own self-contained story and a different director. Horror anthologies are a time-honored genre tradition going all the way back to "The Twilight Zone" and "Creepshow," so a new one helmed by Guillermo Del Toro feels like a stroke of genius. The director has created some of the most beautiful and brutal fantasy horror flicks of the past few decades, including "The Devil's Backbone," "Pan's Labyrinth," and his Academy Award-winning "The Shape of Water," and two of the eight episodes are new stories directly from his macabre mind, so get excited!

Netflix released a first look that gives a tiny taste of each of the eight stories, including their titles and the directors taking the reins. Grab some popcorn and pumpkin spiced everything and get ready for some serious seasonal fun by checking out the preview below!