Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities Teaser: 8 Blood-Curdling Tales Of Horror

Diverse and talented list of filmmakers aside, the project also promises to include actors we know and love. Andrew Lincoln, Ben Barnes, Charlene Yi, Crispin Glover, Eric Andre, Essie Davis, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Kate Micucci, Rupert Grint, and Sofia Boutella are all name-dropped in the ominous footage.

Most importantly, though, "Cabinet of Curiosities" simply looks excellent. It's unclear how much of this teaser footage will match up with the stories we see in the series, but what is here is stunning. Flickering, perfectly edited shots stitch together images of a morgue, an austere house, a car on an empty road at night, and lots of other sinister iconography. Despite the fact that some of these things — like a spider in a web, or man in shadow — are pretty typical horror images, everything about the 75 second promo still feels novel and thrilling.

If the shots that sync up with each director are significant, it looks like we can expect a Christmas-set story, a creature feature, a black-and-white tale, and more. And what's with that flashing lump on the ground during the David Prior announcement? We'll have to wait a little longer to see, as the cabinet of curiosities isn't open for business just yet. The teaser promises a 2022 Netflix release for the deliciously macabre looking show.