Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities: Netflix Announces Star-Studded Anthology Series From The Master Of The Macabre

If this project sounds vaguely familiar, that's because we previously reported on this when it was under the title of "Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight." Not only does "Cabinet of Curiosity" roll off the tongue a little better, but it actually harkens back to del Toro's published memoir of the same name that dives deep into the sources of his inspirations for many a classic movie monster. In any case, this new-and-improved rebranding effort was announced earlier today and immediately fired up fans with the cast and crew involved in bringing these new stories to life.

The series will run for eight episodes and each installment will boast unique takes on the genre from some of the most thrilling names in the business: del Toro himself, Jennifer Kent, Panos Cosmatos, Aaron Stewart-Ahn, Ana Lily Amirpour, and more. We'll take this episode-by-episode.