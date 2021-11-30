Rupert Grint Joins Peter Weller, Tim Blake Nelson, And More In Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities

"Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities" was already operating with a stacked cast when we reported on the show's revamp back in September, but the Netflix horror anthology has added another well-known name to its lineup. Rupert Grint (your favorite "Harry Potter" redhead ... Probably) is teaming up with Del Toro and getting in on all the spooky scary madness.

At this point, I don't know if there's anything Del Toro could do to make this show more or less appealing. He's bringing on a swath of talented directors and actors to create a bunch of episodes (or short films, basically) that cover a slew of horror sub-genres, and it all sounds like a win to me. If you're a horror fan, you're going to tune in to watch all of your favorite folks soak up the Netflix money. On the other hand, if you're new to the genre, there's just enough mainstream appeal and talent to make you press play.

Del Toro has hit the sweet spot. Now he just needs to release the damn thing.

Now that I've given you the good news, I, unfortunately, do have to hit you with the bad news. Netflix and Del Toro have yet to announce a release date, or even a release season, for the project. While I wish I could tell you we'll definitely be binge-watching "Cabinet of Curiosities" sometime in 2022, it's hard to say. The project was officially announced way back in May 2018, when it was called "Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight," so we could easily be in for a few more years of waiting.