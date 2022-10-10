Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Was Approached Like A Live Action Film

2022 is bringing us not one, but two new unique visions of the classic tale of "Pinocchio." One we've already seen in the form of Disney's live-action/CGI hybrid from director Robert Zemeckis which was, to put it nicely, not exactly embraced by the critical community. The next up to bat hails from the mind of Guillermo del Toro, the man behind "The Shape of Water" and "Nightmare Alley." In this case, we're getting a dark take on the material, but one that is stepping into the world of animation. However, del Toro and his co-director Mark Gusafson approached the film as though it were live-action.

/Film's own Jeremy Mathai recently attended a press junket for Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio," which is set to hit Netflix later this year. During the conversation, del Toro and Gustafson explained the bible that they put together for the film, ultimately leading to a live-action-esque approach.

"There are certain principles," del Toro said. "We wanted the movie not to be like any other animation movie, really, if we could." He continued:

"You may have noticed, the acting is not pantomime. The acting is naturalistic, with a lot of micro gestures on the actors. We jokingly said let's take these puppets and not do silent film animation but actor studio level. They have throwaway gestures. They age, they are weak, and they are tired. They have failed acts. It takes three and three tries to close the door, etc, etc, etc, and the bible came from there."

Gustafson added, "There's so many things you get in live action, which is the way we approach this film — very much like a live action film," continuing: