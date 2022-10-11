Making Pinocchio In Stop Motion Brought Guillermo Del Toro Back To His Roots

Guillermo del Toro's stop-motion "Pinocchio" might be the first animated feature film he's ever called the shots on, but it's far from the only time he's dabbled in the medium. On top of producing DreamWorks Animation's "Kung Fu Panda" movies, "Puss in Boots," and "Rise of the Guardians," del Toro created the "Tales of Arcadia" animated shows (most of which also featured him as a co-writer and director) and paid homage to some of his many influences in the horror genre by helming the "Simpsons" opening couch gag for "Treehouse of Horror XXIV."

Speaking at a "Pinocchio" junket attended by /Film's Jeremy Mathai, del Toro explained that his love of animation (stop-motion in particular) goes back to his early days making films. "My first shorts were stop-motion," he noted, revealing that he had originally wanted to kick off his feature directing career with a claymation movie, even building over 100 "puppet sets" ahead of time. Sadly, however, his studio space was burglarized one night, which resulted in many of the puppets being destroyed and the practical sets being defaced.

As a visual storyteller renowned for his vivid monster effects and detail-oriented production design, it's no wonder del Toro gravitated to animation (and specifically, how it allows his imagination to run wild in ways live-action cannot) from a young age. At the same time, his increasing focus on animated projects over the last 15 years has been about more than just getting back in touch with his creative roots. It's also been a conscious attempt on his behalf to show that animation can be, and always has been, a medium and not a genre.