One Of The Sound Of Music's Stars Openly Hated The Classic Film

Actors do not get to pick the roles that make them stars. They might have an inkling in certain cases that a part has the potential to catapult them off the B-list (look no further than Humphrey Bogart convincing George Raft to surrender the lead in Raoul Walsh's 1941 gangster classic "High Sierra"), but, ultimately, the public chooses. And this can be the source of lifelong agony for actors who envisioned entirely different careers for themselves.

Take Christopher Plummer. The great Canadian actor worked steadily in theater, film, and television for over seven decades. He was equally at home playing Cyrano de Bergerac on Broadway or hamming it up as a paganistic reverend in Tom Mankiewicz's irredeemably silly "Dragnet." He won an Oscar, two Tonys, and two Primetime Emmys, and seemed to be having the time of his life even in the worst of movies (and they don't get much more putrid than Luigi Cozzi's 1978 "Star Wars" ripoff "Starcrash").

And yet Plummer was a tortured man because of one role that he could not escape. No matter what he did or where he went, this accursed character would not leave him be. He could denigrate the part all he wanted and insist that he did not like the movie, but the fans of this film didn't care. To them, Plummer was always going to be Captain Georg von Trapp in "The Sound of Music."