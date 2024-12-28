One of the most celebrated actors of any generation is Meryl Streep, a titan of stage and screen for the past 50 years. She holds the distinction of being nominated for more Academy Awards than any other actor (21 times), and winning three Oscars. Similarly, Streep has been nominated for the Golden Globe more than any other actor (30 times), and winning eight Golden Globes. Simply put, whenever Streep is on-screen, it's a surefire masterclass in acting, with Streep always delivering transformative magic across her numerous performances.

Throughout Streep's extensive career, she has also ventured into virtually every major genre in her work in film and television. From big-budget musicals and romantic comedies to searing personal dramas and intimate period pieces, Streep has built up an impressive filmography of varied roles. Here are the 15 best Meryl Streep movies ranked, spanning the acclaimed actor's entire film career to date.