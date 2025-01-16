Clint Eastwood Regrets His Most Unconventional Western

In 1967, Clint Eastwood's career took off overnight with the U.S. theatrical releases of "A Fistful of Dollars," "For a Few Dollars More" and "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly." This trilogy of newfangled Spaghetti Westerns directed by the brilliant Sergio Leone transformed Eastwood from a TV cowboy (as Rowdy Yates on CBS' "Rawhide") to a gunslinging antihero. The genre was reborn, and Eastwood was suddenly John Wayne for the Baby Boomer generation. He expanded his range and bolstered his popularity the following year by genre-hopping from Western "Hang 'Em High" to cop flick "Coogan's Bluff" to World War II spy thriller "Where Eagles Dare." By the time 1969 rolled around, he could do just about anything — and he did the unexpected.

Though musicals and traditional Westerns were declining in popularity, Paramount thought it could give them both a jolt by mounting a big-screen adaptation of the popular Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Lowe 1951 musical "Paint Your Wagon." It's a rollicking show set during the California gold rush stuffed with memorable tunes and colorful characters. With veteran musical director Joshua Logan ("South Pacific" and "Camelot") at the helm, it seemed like a safe bet to at least break even commercially; at most, it could turn out to be a box office smash and a major Oscar contender.

Casting would be key, and that's where Logan turned a safe bet into an oddball gamble. Instead of casting musically inclined actors to play the lead roles, he went with the non-singing likes of Clint Eastwood, Jean Seberg, and Lee Marvin. The result wasn't a disaster per se, but Eastwood nevertheless regretted it.