10 Movie Adaptations Better Than The Books They're Based On

The movie "Jaws" probably can't be considered to have single-handedly launched the revival of the blockbuster in the late 1970s and the early 1980s, but it certainly played an outsized role in it. The book, by contrast, is often forgotten. There are plenty of reasons for this — the mere visual power of Bruce the shark alone is enough to wipe any literary predecessor from the minds of audiences. But to be honest, Steven Spielberg and his team simply do an excellent job of taking the kernels of what work in Peter Benchley's "Jaws," and excising everything else.

We probably don't need, for example, large swathes of background information about fishing, or scandalous morsels about Chief Brody's (Roy Scheider) wife's affair. Spielberg realizes, rightly, that for "Jaws" to be successful, it has to cut right to the guts of the matter, with that ominous fin poking out of the water. (And all of this is to say nothing of how drastically different the endings of the book and the movie are.)

There's one more thing that puts the movie "Jaws" head and shoulders above the novel, and to be fair, it's not even Benchley's fault. You know what movies have that books don't? Music. Even if everything else were equal, John Williams' iconic score would put the movie over the top.