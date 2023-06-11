Michael Crichton's Jurassic Park Book Sparked A Major Hollywood Bidding War

Steven Spielberg's blockbuster film adaptation of "Jurassic Park" turns 30 today, but just as its tagline promised "an adventure 65 million years in the making," the story of "Jurassic Park" goes back further than the summer of 1993. For a time, Spielberg's film was the highest-grossing one ever released, thanks in part to its irresistible concept of escaped dinosaurs running amok in an island theme park. Before it became a box-office powerhouse, however, "Jurassic Park" was a bestselling Michael Crichton novel, and before the book was even published, it sparked a major Hollywood bidding war.

That was the very thing Crichton tried to avoid. As the American Film Institute's catalog entry on "Jurassic Park" notes, Crichton was already entertaining offers from four different movie studios for "Jurassic Park" in May 1990, six months before his novel hit bookstores. According to Indiewire, the author had set the price for the movie rights at a firm $1.5 million so he "could assess whatever interest might arise with fiscal dispassion."

Crichton was less concerned with which studio could offer the most money, and more concerned with which offer came packaged with the best talent. In addition to Spielberg and Universal Pictures, Crichton had offers from Columbia/Tri-Star with "Superman" director Richard Donner, Warner Bros. with "Batman" director Tim Burton, and Twentieth Century Fox with "Gremlins" director Joe Dante.

Spielberg, though, had already seen an early galley version of Crichton's "Jurassic Park" manuscript. For him, the end was never in doubt, though Crichton's talent agency, CAA, had other ideas.

"The agency got ahold of it," Spielberg explained, "and they, of course, encouraged a bidding war, even though Michael had kind of promised me the book privately. Before long, it had been sent out to every studio in town, and the bidding was fast and furious."