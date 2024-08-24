Jaws' Original Ending Couldn't Be More Different Than The Steven Spielberg Version

At the end of Steven Spielberg's 1975 creature feature "Jaws," Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss), Brody (Roy Scheider), and the grizzled Quint (Robert Shaw) have piloted a boat out into the ocean around Amity Island to apprehend a great white shark that has been eating the locals. Their initial plan is for Hooper to get in a shark-proof cage and shove a poison-tipped harpoon into the sea beast. The shark proves to be too powerful, however, and wrecks the cage. The shark also has the wherewithal to leap onto the stern of their boat, crushing it. The shark also eats Quint. Things are looking pretty bad.

It's not until Brody drops a pressurized oxygen tank into the shark's mouth and shoots it with a rifle that the animal is killed. The tank blows up, and the fish is reduced to bloody chunks. Hooper and Body, the two survivors, begin paddling back to shore.

"Jaws" was one of the first movies to be released nationwide on one day. Prior to 1975, most films still opened in big cities like Los Angeles and New York, and then toured the country, staying in theaters for months. Adjusted for inflation, "Jaws" has made over $1.2 billion to date. Something about the killer shark struck a chord with audiences, and "Jaws" ushered in the modern blockbuster as we know it.

The film was based on the 1974 novel by Peter Benchley, and it was a largely faithful adaptation. To streamline the story, Spielberg and his screenwriters cut out a few subplots (Hooper doesn't have an affair with Brody's wife in the movie), but the overall plot remained more or less the same. The ending, however, was altered quite a bit. Benchley conceived an ending that was bleak and lonesome, whereas Spielberg wanted to go out on a note of triumph.