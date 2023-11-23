Psycho's Most Shocking Twist Came From A Hatred Of The Original Book

So much of the debate in fandom today is about fealty to the source material. This shows up in comic book movie discourse, of course, and even when a franchise (like "Star Wars") is racking up sequels. There's always the hardcore fans that demand purity, that whatever movie or TV adaptation or sequel be as true to the source material as possible or their precious IP will be ruined forever (or at least until some years pass and suddenly they're angry about the next thing).

It should be noted that the most vocal fans don't really know what they want nor do they have any understanding of what needs to go into translating something from one format to another. There are a few examples out there of adaptations that worked way better than the source material. "Jaws" is one of them, "The Godfather" is another. Both are way better than their novel counterparts and if either of those books had been faithfully translated to the screen we would have been robbed of two stone-cold all-timer classics.

Turns out screenwriter Joseph Stefano didn't have that problem when he adapted Robert Bloch's "Psycho." His opening gambit when interviewing for the screenwriter position on the film for director Alfred Hitchcock was to tell him the book would just straight up make a bad movie if they told the story in the same way. His solution to the adaptation intrigued Hitchcock and gave us one of the most shocking moments in all of genre storytelling.