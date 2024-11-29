The Director With The Most Oscar Wins Is A Western Icon

On May 16, 1929, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences handed out its first two Academy Awards for Best Director to Frank Borzage ("7th Heaven") and Lewis Milestone ("Two Arabian Knights"). This was the only year the organization distinguished between drama and comedy, but it would not be the last time either of these men took home the top prize in their field. Milestone would win again in 1930 for his heartbreaking adaptation of "All Quiet on the Western Front," while Borzage, a visual storytelling master whose every film you should absolutely watch, triumphed anew in 1932 with the pre-code classic "Bad Girl."

Throughout the Academy Awards' history, 21 directors have earned more than one Best Director Oscar. 18 have won it twice (Alfonso Cuarón was the most recent filmmaker to join the two-time ranks with "Roma"), while Frank Capra and William Wyler are the only three-time winners. Some would say it's an honor to have never won, and with the likes of Alfred Hitchcock, Orson Welles, and Stanley Kubrick heading up the list of the snubbed, there's a persuasive argument to be made on this front. But human beings don't create art in a vacuum (okay, Kubrick kinda did), and, whether they'll openly admit it or not, they do value the adulation of their peers. No one likes to lose.

When it came to adulation, no one felt the love more than an American filmmaker who thrived in the most American of genres, the Western: John Ford. He worked in other genres as well, and, perhaps surprisingly, only won Oscars when he wasn't mythologizing the country's 19th century pursuit of its manifest destiny.