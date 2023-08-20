When Should Stanley Kubrick Have Won His Best Director Oscar? An Investigation

(Welcome to Did They Get It Right?, a series where we look at Oscars categories from yesteryear and examine whether the Academy's winners stand the test of time.)

Few directors hold as large a place in the hearts of cinephiles as Stanley Kubrick. The mythology of the director as this reclusive, micromanaging perfectionist who would drive people insane by doing 100 takes of a scene has become the stuff of legend. Some people stand in awe of what he was able to accomplish throughout his career on such a grand scale, and some, naturally, want to take him down a peg because of his godlike status amongst a certain sector of film fans. I don't hold Kubrick up as god. He wouldn't be on my Mt. Rushmore of directors. But the man did direct some of the best films ever made. That's a little difficult to deny.

Because of this revered status, it always comes as a surprise that Kubrick never won the Academy Award for Best Director. His sole Oscar win, strangely enough, was for Best Special Effects for "2001: A Space Odyssey," an award that probably should've been given to Douglas Trumbull and the rest of the effects team instead of the director. Like Alfred Hitchcock before him, Kubrick was nominated for Best Director four times, and, for whatever reason, could never grab ahold of that big prize. Regardless of where you put the director of "The Shining" and "Eyes Wide Shut" on your pantheon, it's reasonable to think he should have won at least once, if not a few times. Let's take a look at the four years in which Stanley Kubrick was nominated for Best Director — and a few times when he wasn't — and see whether the Academy blew their chance to recognize a master filmmaker, or if Kubrick just had stiff competition.