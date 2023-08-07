How William Friedkin's The French Connection Defined The Modern Movie Car Chase

There were car chases in movies before Peter Yates' "Bullitt," but the notion of the car chase as a showstopping set piece did not really exist before Steve McQueen hopped in a Highland Green Ford Mustang GT fastback and tore ass all over the hilly streets of San Francisco. Suddenly, vehicular mayhem was an obligatory bit of business for any action film set in the time of automobiles. And just as suddenly, these scenes became cliche-laden snoozefests shot on second-unit autopilot.

Those cliches — commandeering a civilian's car, dodging baby carriages, etc. — are not a feature of Yates' pioneering sequence, but they are key elements of Popeye Doyle's frenetic pursuit of an elevated subway train hijacked by a drug dealer's hitman in William Friedkin's "The French Connection." Did Friedkin, who passed away today at the age of 87, know he was establishing the template for the modern action movie when he terrorized Bensonhurst, Brooklyn with a hard-charging Pontiac LeMans? Probably not. Friedkin was not a precious filmmaker. Not in the moment, at least. He worked on massive studio productions and gritty independent films at various points in his career, and what mattered most to him was believability. That's why "The Exorcist" is still one of the most terrifying movies ever made; if demonic possession were possible, this is what it would look like (which is why I think Friedkin erred by re-inserting the spider-walk jump scare).

Every single second of "The French Connection" is equally authentic. This is what big-city policing looked like. It might've been too authentic (and it's possible Friedkin took the mystery of Doyle's recently-excised utterance of the n-word to the grave), but this depiction of a jaded New York City detective driven to get his perp set the tone for cop flicks going forward. And that car chase is still, on some level, the gold standard for a character defined through breakneck action.