What Happened To The Cast Of The 1994 Wyatt Earp Movie?

"Tombstone," from 1993, is the Wyatt Earp movie most people remember from the '90s, but it's hardly the only star-studded spectacle about the legendary marshal. A year later, "Wyatt Earp" came out, reuniting actor Kevin Costner with filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan, the director who first made him a charismatic cowboy in 1985's "Silverado." A love of the old west clearly stuck with Costner, who made his directorial debut with "Dances With Wolves," an epic about a Union Army Lieutenant (Costner) who goes native. If you haven't seen it, you've probably at least heard the plot of "Avatar" compared (unfavorably) to it. It won seven Oscars, including Best Picture and another for Costner as Best Director.

Covering more of Earp's life than just the famous gunfight at the O.K. Corral, "Wyatt Earp" came loaded with actors both familiar and new, as one would expect of an old Hollywood epic biopic. It was intended as a 6-hour miniseries, but became a 3-hour epic movie. Audiences, though, weren't ready for it, and nor were critics, several of whom put it on worst-of-year lists. Costner had arguably lost a lot of love following "Dances With Wolves" by starring in "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves," in which his sleepwalking, decidedly non-English performance veered on accidental camp. Still, those who did not forgive him then have learned to appreciate his more appropriately cast role as Wyatt Earp in the years since.

Besides Costner, the supporting cast is ridiculously stacked. Here's a reminder of just who all was in the movie, and what happened to the cast of "Wyatt Earp" since it was released.