Jack Quaid Wants Less Of A Certain Kind Of NSFW Content In The Boys Season 5
Jack Quaid has become a pretty big star since he first started his run on Prime Video's darkly comedic superhero series "The Boys." The actor has "Star Trek: Lower Decks," Christopher Nolan's Best Picture winner "Oppenheimer," and voicing Superman in "My Adventures with Superman" under his belt, among other projects. But still, Hughie is his calling card, and he's got one more season of NSFW adventures before his time in the role is done. As far as "The Boys" season 5 goes, the actor does have one pretty simple request.
Quaid was a guest on the "Happy Sad Confused" 10th Anniversary podcast recording, which took place at New York Comic Con. During the conversation, host Josh Horowitz naturally touched on "The Boys" season 5, which will be its last. Without getting too specific about what's to come, Quaid expressed a desire to have fewer nude scenes in the show's final season. Here's what he had to say about it:
"Oh, man, I kind of just want nudity to stop. My butt's had a lot of screen time and it's not a great one, you know what I mean."
For what it's worth, "The Boys" has shown relative restraint with nudity and sex scenes when compared to something like "Game of Thrones." When it happens, it tends to have a purpose. When Hughie finally gained powers in the show's fourth season, it came with a big catch. Sure, he can teleport, but his clothes can't. Hence, a fair amount of nudity. But does that have to continue? Can the writers find a way to cut down on that? Quaid certainly hopes so. After all, with the show ending, there are plenty of fish to fry and other things to focus on.
The Boys isn't known for pulling punches, not even with nudity
Part of what has allowed "The Boys" to thrive is that it isn't afraid to get disturbing. The show doesn't pull any punches. Because it exists on Prime Video, it doesn't have to obey the laws of traditional television. Extreme violence, foul language, and yes, nudity are all on the table. They are tools that showrunner Eric Kripke and the writers use to make the show's brand of commentary shine through. That's part of being on a show like this.
"It was a lot to get used to," Quaid told /Film of the powers Hugie gained in "The Boys" season 4. "I feel like the human brain is not equipped to really deal with situations where you have a lot of people looking at you naked, all of which are clothed and there's a camera on you. That's a very vulnerable place to be in, but I just love the storytelling with it. I love the fact that Hughie finally gets super powers, but that there's this huge catch to it. I love that because it makes sense."
Even though the main show is ending, this universe is still going strong. "Gen V" is coming back for a second season, with several other spin-offs including "Vought Rising" in the works as well. Whether or not Hughie comes back in any of those future shows remains to be seen. If he does, Quaid will probably request that his clothes stay on.
"The Boys" is currently streaming on Prime Video. Physical media lovers out there can also buy the first three seasons of "The Boys" on Blu-ray via Amazon.