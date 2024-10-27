Jack Quaid Wants Less Of A Certain Kind Of NSFW Content In The Boys Season 5

Jack Quaid has become a pretty big star since he first started his run on Prime Video's darkly comedic superhero series "The Boys." The actor has "Star Trek: Lower Decks," Christopher Nolan's Best Picture winner "Oppenheimer," and voicing Superman in "My Adventures with Superman" under his belt, among other projects. But still, Hughie is his calling card, and he's got one more season of NSFW adventures before his time in the role is done. As far as "The Boys" season 5 goes, the actor does have one pretty simple request.

Quaid was a guest on the "Happy Sad Confused" 10th Anniversary podcast recording, which took place at New York Comic Con. During the conversation, host Josh Horowitz naturally touched on "The Boys" season 5, which will be its last. Without getting too specific about what's to come, Quaid expressed a desire to have fewer nude scenes in the show's final season. Here's what he had to say about it:

"Oh, man, I kind of just want nudity to stop. My butt's had a lot of screen time and it's not a great one, you know what I mean."

For what it's worth, "The Boys" has shown relative restraint with nudity and sex scenes when compared to something like "Game of Thrones." When it happens, it tends to have a purpose. When Hughie finally gained powers in the show's fourth season, it came with a big catch. Sure, he can teleport, but his clothes can't. Hence, a fair amount of nudity. But does that have to continue? Can the writers find a way to cut down on that? Quaid certainly hopes so. After all, with the show ending, there are plenty of fish to fry and other things to focus on.