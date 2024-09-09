The Boys Creator Eric Kripke Has A Grim Warning About Season 5

Kripke warned fans that things could get pretty treacherous for the characters in season 5, which will mark the ending for "The Boys." He told Total Film that there's "no guarantee" anyone will survive because there won't be any more seasons, so "you can have really shocking, big things happen all the time." It's funny because "The Boys" has never been shy about killing characters, even ones that really don't deserve it. Nevertheless, without having to wrry about bringing back viewers for the next season, the show will really be able to let loose.

Elaborating on that, Kripke noted that he understands both the stakes and difficulties of ending a television series:

"So many series finales suck, and it's really hard to land the plane. I am very grateful to Amazon for giving me the opportunity to end it on our own terms, but for sure, I feel lots and lots of pressure to end it well. Because I think if we can stick the landing, then people will be like, 'That's a great show!' But if we s*** the bed, people will say, 'Oh, it was a good show, but they s*** the bed.'"

A disappointing final season can really taint audiences' memories of a show long after (just look at the way some fans still talk about "Game of Thrones"!), so it's understandable that Kripke wants to avoid "s***ing the bed," so to speak. That said, it feels like "The Boys" has teed up everything just right for a perfect finale.