How Antony Starr Really Feels About The Boys Ending With Season 5

One big question is whether or not Homelander will bite the big one before the final credits roll, as the show has deviated enough from the comics that it's anyone's best guess, really. Kripke has warned that no one is safe and that fans should be prepared to say goodbye to quite a few characters in the final season, but it's hard to imagine anyone being particularly upset to see Homelander die. He's been one of the series' most vile villains since the beginning, and (spoiler for the "Boys" comic book inbound) he does, in fact, die in the original comics at the hands of Black Noir, who is actually his clone. The show has completely abandoned that plotline, though, so all bets are off when it comes to the character's fate.

Butcher (Karl Urban) seems like the most likely option to kill him, but who knows? Maybe Homelander turns at the very end because of Ryan and winds up saving everyone from Butcher by taking him out or something. Or maybe he gets taken out by one of the young supes from "Gen V." He's a major wild card, to put it mildly. Either way, it's unlikely that Homelander will survive the final season. Still, so long as he goes out in an appropriately over-the-top, gory way, most of the fans should be happy.

"The Boys" season 5 has yet to receive a premiere date.