Before Homelander, The Boys' Antony Starr Played A Very Different Kind Of Killer

Antony Starr's performance as Homelander on the hit Prime Video series "The Boys" is absolutely incredible. He manages to give tiny moments of humanity that appear through the cracks in his villainous facade, making the character so much more than just a monster who's really into milk. Starr is excellent at portraying badasses with a penchant for murder, and while Homelander is pure villain, he once played a much more complicated kind of killer.

Before he was Homelander, Antony Starr starred as the morally ambiguous but unspeakably charming Lucas Hood on the Cinemax series "Banshee," which aired from 2013 through 2016. In "Banshee," Starr plays a world-class thief who took the fall during a botched job to protect his team, spending 15 years in prison. When he's released, he ends up in the fictional town of Banshee, Pennsylvania, where the Amish, an Indigenous crime organization, skinheads, and more are almost always at war. A quick chain of strange events leads him to pretend he's Lucas Hood, the new sheriff in town who happened to be killed before anyone got a chance to meet him. It's a blast watching Starr play a thief who's pretending to be a lawman, and it's an even better display of his talents than we get to see in "The Boys."