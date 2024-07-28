The Biggest Changes The Boys Season 4 Makes From The Comics

It's safe to say that Prime Video's "The Boys" has become a television phenomenon far exceeding the healthy but comparatively modest popularity of its source material. Although the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson-created comic series had its share of devoted fans long before the TV adaptation came around, you'd be hard-pressed to find many fans of "The Boys" today who wouldn't agree that the show improved on the comics, deepening its storytelling, characters, mythos, and political satire while avoiding certain pitfalls.

It would appear that the show's writers, led by showrunner Eric Kripke, pulled off that improvement not by staying faithful but by straying completely from the source. Beyond the premise and the basic outline of characters and organizations — with even some of those being drastically changed — "The Boys" comics and "The Boys" TV show might as well be two entirely different properties. Kripke and company have mostly used the comics as a mood-board from which to pull ideas that fit their vision. Naturally, that gap between source and adaptation becomes wider with each passing season, and that became an outright canyon in season 4, where the number of significant differences is enough to argue that, at this point, "The Boys" is telling an entirely different story.