Why Sister Sage Was An Especially Difficult Character For The Boys' Showrunners

From its very beginning, "The Boys" has had some great villains. For starters, we have the monsters that are The Seven, as inspired by the Justice League, a blood-thirsty group that loves to abuse its power and, in Homelander's case especially, commit atrocities against mortals. Then there are the more human villains like the scientists at Vought, the executives at Vought, and ... well, basically everyone else at Vought.

Still, no matter how many villains the show threw at the audience, whether it was laser babies, Neuman with her brain-exploding powers, or Soldier Boy the racist Captain America stand-in, no one could match Homelander as the big heel of "The Boys" — at least until Susan Heyward's Sister Sage entered the picture. We first meet Jessica Bradley, also known as Sister Sage, early in season 4. She is the self-proclaimed smartest person on the planet, and when Homelander comes a-knocking after it's suggest he add some diversity to The Seven, she immediately sells him on her intelligence and quickly becomes his confidant and new manager.

Speaking with Variety, showrunner Eric Kripke revealed that Sage was conceived out of a conversation about one of Homelander's big weaknesses. "He's generally surrounded by idiots," Kripke said. "And so if we gave him someone truly brilliant, that makes him much more formidable. It turns out that that's a really hard character to write!"

Unsurprisingly, the hard part about the character is that she is the smartest person in the world. "Because you have to write things that the smartest person in the world would think of and we're not the smartest people in the world, so that's really difficult," Kripke added.