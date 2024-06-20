The Boys Season 4 Gives Us A Villain That's Somehow Worse Than Homelander

This article contains spoilers for "The Boys" season 4.

Prime Video's adaptation of "The Boys" has never shied away from making substantial changes to the source material for the sake of a good story. It gender-swapped Stormfront to have her engage in a messed-up relationship with Homelander, and it even let Maeve live and have a happy-ish ending. But arguably the biggest change so far has been that made to Homelander. In the comics, the character was born in a secret laboratory and raised chained down to a hydrogen bomb. Despite being very much the psychopath we know and love to hate, a late big twist revealed that the Homelander of the comics was kind of gaslit into committing atrocities based on false information. Before that, he was genuinely a noble superhero.

That's not Antony Starr's portrayal of Homelander, however. In the TV version of "The Boys," Homelander is a victim of the worst kind of parenting while still being a monster himself. We've spent four seasons exploring his vulnerability and his need for love, despite him being a sociopath since childhood. As series creator Eric Kripke once said of Homelander:

"Even though he's a sociopath, he's also a human being who has reactions and feelings. To me, the biggest sin that Homelander commits is that he hates that he has feelings and he hates that he's a human being. If he embraced that part of him more, he might be a happier person who isn't going to destroy the planet."

Except, as we learn in "The Boys" season 4, Homelander's huge craving for approval was part of his conditioning since childhood. It was Vought International's attempt at making him docile and make sure he would not betray its executives. Homelander may be the ultimate antagonist for the show's main characters, but it is mere humans that are the series' biggest villains.