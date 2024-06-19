The Boys Was Originally Set In The DC Universe – And The Seven Were The Justice League

Prime Video's "The Boys" was originally a comic book series co-created by writer Garth Ennis and artist Darick Robertson. In both versions, the Boys are a five-person operator squad dedicated to taking down superheroes who, when they're off-camera, are not paragons of justice. "Supes" have all the normal human capacity for depravity, but with superpowers and the absence of accountability typical of celebrities, you get wrathful, apathetic screw-ups who think they're gods. The Boys are there to remind them they're only human. Ennis put this thesis as such:

"My own take on superheroes is that if they really existed they'd be between movie stars and politicians. They'd be movie stars because they'd be glamorous and fabulous looking and the people would follow their lives exactly as if they were reading fictional adventures. But they'd be like politicians because they'd have a genuine and tangible effect on our lives and our world."

In the world of "The Boys," the world's greatest supe team is The Seven. You don't have to look too closely to figure out they're modeled on DC Comics' Justice League:

Homelander = Superman

Queen Maeve = Wonder Woman

Black Noir = Batman

A-Train = The Flash

The Deep = Aquaman

Lamplighter = Green Lantern

"The Boys" comic makes the parody even more obvious by rounding out the Seven with Jack From Jupiter, a Martian Manhunter parody replaced by the invisible Translucent (Alex Hassell) in the show.

Robertson was recently interviewed by Rolling Stone and revealed there's a good reason why The Seven take after the Justice League; Ennis originally pitched the comic as taking place in the DC Universe. Yes, there's a universe out there where in "The Boys," the titular anti-heroes fight the actual Justice League, not thinly-veiled parodies, and Homelander is the real deal Superman.