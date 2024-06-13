The Boys Season 4 Just Brought A Character Back From The Dead – Kind Of

Spoilers for the first three premiere episodes of "The Boys" season 4 follow.

When "The Boys" season 4 begins, The Seven (a superhero team and Homelander's (Antony Starr) crony squad) is down to just The Four. Starlight (Erin Moriarty) quit for good last season, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) is presumed dead, and the seventh slot is like a rotating door of short-lived supes. Aside from Homelander, The Seven is now just A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Wait, what?!

Black Noir met his end in "The Boys" season 3 finale, "The Instant White Hot Wild." A long time ago, Noir was on the superhero team Payback, led by the thuggish Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) — basically Captain America with a realistic outlook for an early 20th century white man. Noir helped bury Soldier Boy, but in "The Boys" season 3, Johnny came marching home and looking for payback. Soldier Boy and Homelander discovered they were (biologically) father and son, something Noir knew all along. For this betrayal of trust, Homelander (who always wanted a real family) gutted Noir.

So, how is Noir back in "The Boys" season 4 and working for his murderer? Is his healing factor just that good? Nope: this isn't the same Noir as before. As "The Boys" creator Eric Kripke previously confirmed (and which becomes apparent across these three new episodes), it's a new character in the old costume.

Since Noir's costume completely covers his body and face (a holdover from the days where Black superheroes were a no-no), it's easy to slip someone new in with the public none the wiser. Plus, as Homelander killed the original Noir, Vought International has a vested interest in covering up his death by pretending he never died.