The Boys Showrunner Casts Doubt On Adapting Black Noir Comic Twist For Season 4

Unfortunately, "The Boys" aren't going to be back in town anytime soon thanks to the ongoing strikes by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA and their ongoing fight to urge studios to give artists a fair deal. Season 4 of the R-rated superhero sendup has been pushed back from an expected release in early 2024 and, as of now, has no official release date. Over the course of three outlandish seasons, fans of the hit Prime Video series and Garth Ennis' original graphic novel can't help but notice how much the show tends to deviate from some of the major plot lines of the comic book.

For the most part, it's been a welcome curveball that keeps the series feeling fresh and unpredictable, allowing for even more of the jaw-dropping moments that have helped define the show as one of the most biting satires of the superhero genre. Adapting some of the more outlandish twists from "The Boys" graphic novel could also wind up not translating as well from the page to the screen. Part of the beauty of comic books, after all, is the flexibility that the medium allows for writers and artists to come up with outlandish storylines that wouldn't be possible in any other form.

That may be why future episodes of "The Boys" may likely steer away from one of the most pivotal twists from the graphic novel that could dramatically alter the arc of some members of the Seven, namely Homelander (Antony Starr) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) who have an entirely different connection in the comics.