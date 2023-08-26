A Man Of Steel Deleted Scene Would Have Given Us An Emotional Superman Kill

Of all the movies to emerge from the Snyderverse (aka the DCEU), "Man of Steel" might be the most palatable. It's true that Henry Cavill was a great Superman who never got a great Superman movie, but 2013's "Man of Steel" did at least represent Snyder's efforts to try something new with the titular hero. While it was slightly muddled in its attempts to meld more fantastical elements with the gritty realism of a Christopher Nolan Batman movie — the esteemed director served as producer on "Man of Steel" — the film that kicked off the DCEU was arguably the strongest entry in the entire ill-fated enterprise.

Unfortunately, a muddled tone and somewhat forgettable story weren't the film's only issues. Many fans of Supes took issue with the end of "Man of Steel," in which Cavill's Kal-El kills the film's villain, Michael Shannon's General Zod — recently resurrected for the box office disaster that was "The Flash." Snyder made no apology for having his Superman commit murder at the end of his film. After all, in a grounded story, how else was the hero supposed to deal with an antagonist that had just leveled Metropolis? Did it matter that the grounded aspect had already been somewhat undermined by the fact that this antagonist was an all-powerful alien with a giant floating terraforming machine at his disposal? Evidently, it did not.

Predictably, the killing scene proved controversial. But it turns out that wasn't the only consequential death that was supposed to be in the film. In fact, there were initial plans to include a scene which may have made the eventual Zod murder perhaps slightly easier to stomach.