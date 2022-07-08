The Actor Behind One Of The Seven Will Play A 'Whole New Character' In The Boys Season 4

If you haven't seen the season 3 finale of "The Boys," read no further, because we're about to delve into some major spoilers for the fate of one character.

"The Boys" season 3 finale marked the end of the line for one member of the Seven, the decidedly unheroic superhero group sponsored by Vought International. The death of Black Noir, the silent but deadly Batman analog in this dark parody of the Justice League, is one that will have ramifications for the show going forward. For one thing, it seems increasingly likely that the narrative of "The Boys" will continue to depart from the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic book series on which it is based since Black Noir's fate in that series was very different and he played an integral role in the final destiny of team leader Homelander as well.

Black Noir's death will also have ramifications for Nathan Mitchell, the actor behind the character's mask. Like David Prowse, the man who played Darth Vader, Mitchell never got to show his face this season even when Black Noir was unmasked. Instead, "The Boys" season 3 brought in another actor, Fritzy-Klevans Destine, to play the talking, unmasked version of Black Noir in flashbacks, where we saw the character as a member of an earlier super-team, Payback, led by Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles).

Showrunner Eric Kripke told Entertainment Weekly that this will enable "The Boys" to bring back Mitchell as "a different character who wears the Black Noir suit" in season 4. He said: