Black Noir's Fate In The Boys Season 3 Was Decided At The Last Minute

If you're not caught up on "The Boys" season 3 yet, be forewarned: there are spoilers here for the fate of Black Noir.

As a character who is mute and has brain damage, Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) hasn't always read like an open book to viewers of "The Boys." It wasn't until season 3 that the audience really started to get to know him in a meaningful way, as we learned some of his back story with Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) during the Korean War, and saw the world from his perspective, complete with hallucinated cartoon animals. This being "The Boys," Black Noir was not long for this world after that.

After returning to the headquarters of Vought International in season 3, Black Noir came face to face with Homelander (Antony Starr) again, hoping to team up with him against Soldier Boy. Unfortunately for him, Homelander felt rather betrayed, since Black Noir knew that Soldier Boy was Homelander's long-lost father but had never told him. Ashley (Colby Minifie) and The Deep (Chace Crawford) could read the room enough to leave post haste, leaving Black Noir alone with Homelander, who promptly ripped his guts out.

When asked why Black Noir had to die, "The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke said it was "because actions have consequences." He told Insider, "We needed something really shocking and momentous, and I know he's a fan favorite, but it just came really naturally."

"I don't think we walked into the finale knowing we were gonna do it," Kripke added. "It was just as we were tracking Homelander and watching him unravel, I couldn't understand a version where he wasn't gonna have some sort of huge reaction to Noir, who's been lying to him his entire life about the thing Homelander needed most in the world."