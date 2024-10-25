Kevin Costner's Reason For Continuing To Make Westerns Is More Relatable Than You'd Think

Kevin Costner's most recent directorial effort was the expansive American history epic "Horizon: An American Saga – Part 1." The film, running 181 minutes unto itself, was meant to be the first of four equally expansive epics that would chronicle the phenomenon of Arizona boomtowns in the 1860s. The cast included Sam Worthington, Sienna Miller, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Jena Malone, Luke Wilson, Will Patton, and dozens of others. Costner himself played Hays Ellison, a horse trader with a past.

The critical response to "Horizon Part 1" was lukewarm, with critics citing the film's expansiveness as a weakness that robs it of a vital narrative throughline. The photography is beautiful, but "Horizon" is lugubrious and unfocused. The first two parts were filmed back-to-back and reported cost $100 million to make, with Costner contributing $39 million of his own money. When the first "Horizon" film only made $29 million domestically, New Line Cinema pulled "Part 2" from its release schedule. There is, as of this writing, no set plan to release the second film.

But one can never fault "Horizon" for its ambition. Costner has long been drawn to Westerns, especially lengthy ones that dissect the history of the Old West. Starting in 1985, Costner appeared in Silverado," followed by his directorial debut "Dances with Wolves" in 1990. In 1994, Costner produced and played the title role in "Wyatt Earp" and one could even interpret his 1997 sci-fi film "The Postman" as a Western. In 2003, he directed "Open Range," and prior to "Horizon," Costner also starred in the hit TV series "Yellowstone." Westerns are in his blood.

On a recent episode of "Popcorn with Peter Travers," covered by ABC News, Costner spoke a little about "Yellowstone," but also revealed why he makes so many Westerns. The reason is remarkably simple: he doesn't like neckties.