Conclave Ending Explained: Who Is The New Pope?

Stop reading right now if you haven't seen "Conclave" — we'll be discussing the entire plot and ending here, so spoilers are coming!

When the Oscar nominations were announced in January, it wasn't particularly surprising to see Edward Berger's drama "Conclave" among 2025's Best Picture nominees. Based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Robert Harris with a screenplay penned by Peter Straughan ("Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy," "The Goldfinch"), "Conclave" focuses on a group of cardinals at the Vatican who must assemble in the titular conclave to elect a new pope after the previous one passes away, with a particular spotlight given to Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes, who received his own Oscar nomination for his performance). Just as the conclave is about to begin, however, an unexpected cardinal — Vincent Benitez (Carlos Diehz), a Mexican-born cardinal who works as the Archbishop of Kabul in Afghanistan — joins the fray, shaking things up as the powerful men of faith fight over who gets to control the future of the Catholic church.

After days of vicious infighting, a handful of scandals, and a freaking explosion at the Vatican, the cardinals are in total disarray until Benitez steps up to give a speech to his fellow religious leaders — and the tide turns towards him. Here's everything you need to understand about what happens in "Conclave," that huge twist at the end of the film, and what the conclusion says (or tries to say) about the church as an institution.