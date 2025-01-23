All 10 Oscars 2025 Best Picture Nominees, Ranked Worst To Best

If you've seen the viral clip of the song "La Vaginoplastia" making the rounds on social media, you already know that no other Best Picture nominee is as controversial and polarizing as the Spanish-language French musical crime comedy (you read that correctly) from Jacques Audiard for Netflix, "Emilia Pérez." Awards buzz was immediate after the film competed for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival when the female ensemble was collectively awarded the Best Actress honor. It earned an alleged 11-minute standing ovation after its premiere, with critics lauding this story about a Mexican lawyer who helps a transgender cartel leader get out of the game and disappear after transitioning. A story like "Emilia Pérez" is catnip for Academy voters, but there's just one problem ... depending on who you ask, the movie is a bit of a mess at best and offensively problematic at worst.

The queer publication Them released a critical round-up titled, "Emilia Pérez Is Bad, Actually. Why Does Awards Season Love It?" and Ricardo Gallegos of But Why Tho? went as far as to say, "Emilia Pérez Hates Mexico." Mexican/Cuban and transgender critic Juan Barquin called the film, "regressive" in their review for Little White Lies, and there are countless others truly baffled as to why this film is in awards contention. The reason being? There are also plenty of people calling it one of the best films of the year. For example, Mexican and transgender critic Mey Rude has been championing the film all year, and after the film's wins at the Golden Globes, it seems the voters of awards bodies are agreeing with her.

Personally? Couldn't be me. "Emilia Pérez" is what happens when you try to order a Pedro Almodóvar film from Temu. If it wins, it'll be remembered like "Crash" or "Green Book." Good performances and good intentions can't override such a cursed watch. (BJ Colangelo)