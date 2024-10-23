Conclave Review: Ralph Fiennes Leads A Satisfying, Mature Thriller Set Inside The Vatican

A Roman Catholic friend of mine once explained that the Church was one of the only major organizations on the planet to think in terms of centuries. When new ideas for how to update the liturgy are proposed by the public, he explained, the Catholic Church will wait several decades to see if the idea has any actual staying power. He then expressed a great deal of frustration with the slow-walking bureaucracy of the Vatican, saying that most world governments are Olympic sprinters in comparison.

Edward Berger's new potboiler "Conclave" is a tightly wound bureaucratic fantasy about an open-minded Catholic Church that longs to be more progressive, and that aches to make palpable, swift, sweeping changes. It's not the bureaucracy slowing down the Church in "Conclave," but shadowy conspiracies involving back-stabbing cardinals and their attempts to keep their sins secret. "Conclave" also, like an episode of "Law & Order," effectively condenses a lugubrious, complex process — in this case, the overtly political election a new Pope — into an easily digestible, time-efficient plot.

Berger and his screenwriter Peter Straughan, adapting the 2016 airport novel by Robert Harris, presented their story as a simple checklist, presenting multiple candidates for the Papacy, and then investigating each one to see how they may or may not be worthy of the title. Although it doesn't possess the hard-boiled, shifty-eyed salaciousness of a traditional whodunnit, "Conclave" is certainly in the spirit of a private investigator story. Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) plays the ersatz detective, and while he's not investigating a proper murder — "Conclave" is only rated PG — there are still overwhelming stakes to his investigations. The future of the Church hangs in the balance, as and most of the Cardinals would love to see it become a warmer, more welcoming body, and not a homophobic hate group.