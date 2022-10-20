All Quiet On The Western Front Was Made Because Of A Teenager's Reaction To The Book [Exclusive]

There's nothing quite like a high school English class. You're sitting with 30 other teenagers, all of whom are struggling to get through the same 200 page novel (and checking Sparknotes for the extra-short version) — and I say this as someone who went on to major in English. But sometimes, that high school reading list contains an unexpected gem. Sometimes, it might change the way you see the world; one of the novels might even feel like a punch to the gut.

As it turns out, Netflix's recent World War I epic "All Quiet on the Western Front," which our review called "the ultimate anti-war war film," might not have been made if it weren't for the story's ability to elicit such a strong reaction from a high school student. Director Edward Berger's 17-year-old daughter was assigned to read the Erich Maria Remarque novel by the same title for class. Like its recent film adaptation, the book follows Paul Bäumer, a young German boy who signs up to fight in the Great War under the assumption that it will be a walk in the park and help him get girls; as history has taught us, the reality is far more harrowing. Things become increasingly bleak, Paul becomes increasingly isolated. It's no wonder that men of this age group were dubbed the lost generation.

Understandably, the book had a strong effect on Berger's daughter, and when the opportunity popped up, she convinced her father to turn it into a new film.