All Quiet On The Western Front: Everything We Know So Far

Later in 2022 — as announced in Variety — Netflix will be releasing a new adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque's novel "All Quiet on the Western Front," a work that you probably read in the ninth grade. The new film, a German production shot outside of Prague and presented in English, was produced by international celebrity Daniel Brühl ("Inglourious Basterds," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"), who will play the real-life German politician Matthias Erzberger in the film. Felix Kammerer will play Paul Bäumer, the main character from the book. Also in the cast are German actors Devid Striesow, Andreas Döhler, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer, Moritz Klaus, and Edin Hasanovic.

German director Edward Burger will direct. Berger, not a well-known quantity in the United States, has spent the bulk of his directorial career in German television, having recently worked on series like "Deutschland 83," and "The Terror." Berger also directed three episodes of the Russel T. Davies show "Your Honor" with Bryan Cranston, and all five episodes of the miniseries "Patrick Melrose" with Benedict Cumberbatch. His only theatrical feature film to date was the 2019 festival release "All My Loving."

The cinematographer will be James Friend, a frequent collaborator of Berger's, who has worked on Ozzy Osbourne music videos, a Robbie Williams TV special, and an episode of the 2014 "Street Fighter: Assassin's Fist." Friend is currently working on the upcoming "Willow" TV series.