All Quiet On The Western Front Trailer: War Is Hell In This Netflix Adaptation Of The Classic Novel
Netflix has dropped the "All Quiet on the Western Front" trailer — and it serves as a reminder that not all epic war films are made equally.
In this dad movie genre to conquer all dad movie genres, some manage to find meaning and poignancy amid all the senseless destruction — recent movies like Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" or Sam Mendes' "1917" immediately come to mind, with the latter in particular feeling so refreshing for being about preventing a large-scale battle as opposed to reveling in one. Others, however, can't help but get caught up in the spectacle and glory of it all, lionizing historical figures who aren't all that worthy of it in the first place (looking at you, "Darkest Hour") or sending mixed messages about whether the horrific killing of thousands ought to be celebrated or mourned (hello, "Hacksaw Ridge" and, well, the vast majority of Mel Gibson movies).
In that light, perhaps it makes sense to go back to one of the original touchstones of all (modern) war stories for a little refresher on how it's done. Author Erich Maria Remarque's "All Quiet on the Western Front" novel has inspired countless readers and resulted in several adaptations in other mediums, including the Universal Studios 1930 classic of the same name. Now, however, we're getting a German-made film adaptation — a viewpoint that instantly makes this new adaptation feel more in line with the original novel.
Check out a new trailer for the upcoming film below.
Watch the All Quiet on the Western Front trailer
"There's no such thing as an anti-war film," or so goes the popular quote commonly attributed to French filmmaker and critic François Truffaut, at least. I tend to respectfully disagree, especially when storytellers (and audiences, for that matter) prove that they have a firm understanding pf how depiction doesn't automatically equal endorsement. This new trailer for "All Quiet on the Western Front" makes it painfully clear just how harrowing and traumatic and pointless all the death and devastation resulting from a conflict like World War I really was, as shown through the viewpoint of those who were on the front lines.
Directed by German filmmaker Edward Berger and written by Ian Stokell in his feature film debut, this new adaptation stars Felix Kammerer as main character Paul, Albrecht Schuch as Kat, Moritz Klaus as Frantz Müller, Aaron Hilmer as Albert Kropp, Edin Hasanović as Tjaden Stackfleet, Adrian Grünewald as Ludwig Behm, Devid Striesow as General Friedrichs, and familiar face Daniel Brühl as Matthias Erzberger.
All Quiet on the Western Front tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I. Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches. The film from director Edward Berger is based on the world renowned bestseller of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque.
The film received a limited release in theaters earlier this month and is set for its Netflix streaming debut on October 28th, 2022.