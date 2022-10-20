All Quiet On The Western Front Trailer: War Is Hell In This Netflix Adaptation Of The Classic Novel

Netflix has dropped the "All Quiet on the Western Front" trailer — and it serves as a reminder that not all epic war films are made equally.

In this dad movie genre to conquer all dad movie genres, some manage to find meaning and poignancy amid all the senseless destruction — recent movies like Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" or Sam Mendes' "1917" immediately come to mind, with the latter in particular feeling so refreshing for being about preventing a large-scale battle as opposed to reveling in one. Others, however, can't help but get caught up in the spectacle and glory of it all, lionizing historical figures who aren't all that worthy of it in the first place (looking at you, "Darkest Hour") or sending mixed messages about whether the horrific killing of thousands ought to be celebrated or mourned (hello, "Hacksaw Ridge" and, well, the vast majority of Mel Gibson movies).

In that light, perhaps it makes sense to go back to one of the original touchstones of all (modern) war stories for a little refresher on how it's done. Author Erich Maria Remarque's "All Quiet on the Western Front" novel has inspired countless readers and resulted in several adaptations in other mediums, including the Universal Studios 1930 classic of the same name. Now, however, we're getting a German-made film adaptation — a viewpoint that instantly makes this new adaptation feel more in line with the original novel.

Check out a new trailer for the upcoming film below.