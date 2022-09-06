All Quiet On The Western Front Teaser: Netflix's New Take On The Wartime Classic

I personally count myself as a very big fan of the 1979 movie adaptation of the book, directed by Delbert Mann and starring the likes of Richard Thomas and Ernest Borgnine. But the fact that this is telling the tale from a German POV makes it more than just your average remake. That shift will certainly shed new light on the material and makes this a potentially compelling companion piece to the book and prior adaptations.

Netflix will be rolling out the red carpet for this one, believing it has Oscar hopes. It will premiere on September 12 at the Toronto International Film Festival, before getting a rollout in German theaters later this month. Then, the film arrives stateside in New York on October 7. It will then arrive in U.K. theaters and expand elsewhere in the U.S. on October 14. As for how wide the rollout will be? It's unclear at this time but it is clear that this should be one to keep an eye on throughout awards season.

"All Quiet on the Western Front" arrives on Netflix worldwide on October 28, 2022.